Actress Tilda Swinton is in talks to star in the HBO 'Parasite' TV series.

The actress has worked with Bong Joon Ho in the past and starred in his films 'Snowpiercer' (2017) and 'Okja' (2013). She and actor Mark Ruffalo are said to be in talks for the roles played by Jang Hye Jin and Song Kang Ho in the movie.

Details regarding the series have not yet been announced and many wonder how the show will be structured. Stay tuned for more updates!