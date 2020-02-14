Netizens angered after a video surfaces of The Boyz's Eric being bullied by classmates

Netizens are angered after a video of The Boyz's Eric being bullied by his classmates surfaced on Twitter.

Eric, who graduated from the Seoul School of Performing Arts on February 13, brought 60 copies of his albums to share with his teachers and classmates as a parting gift. Unfortunately, mean spirited classmates were seen insulting Eric and laughing at him while he was signing the albums, saying things like "You don't want to succeed? You should work harder."

The classmates filmed this, uploaded it on Instagram and even tagged The Boyz's official Instagram account.

Congratulations to Eric for all his accomplishments before even graduating high school!