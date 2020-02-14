7

Netizens angered after a video surfaces of The Boyz's Eric being bullied by classmates

Netizens are angered after a video of The Boyz's Eric being bullied by his classmates surfaced on Twitter.

Eric, who graduated from the Seoul School of Performing Arts on February 13, brought 60 copies of his albums to share with his teachers and classmates as a parting gift. Unfortunately, mean spirited classmates were seen insulting Eric and laughing at him while he was signing the albums, saying things like "You don't want to succeed? You should work harder."

The classmates filmed this, uploaded it on Instagram and even tagged The Boyz's official Instagram account.

The video has since been shared on Twitter by fans and many netizens have expressed anger at the students' cruelty, stating: 

Congratulations to Eric for all his accomplishments before even graduating high school! 

paluten187erz410 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Oh Gosh that stings in the heart. They are just jealous nothing else that's why they are saying such stuff. Don't get discouraged by that Eric!

jisungstoes148 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I KNEW SOMETHING WASN'T RIGHT

i always got this feeling in my heart whenever i saw eric.... (ive only been into the boyz for like a week)

leave my baby alone >:(

