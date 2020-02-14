Comedian Jang Do Yeon states she thought she would be married by 31

Comedian Jang Do Yeon appeared on the February 14th broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone' where she showed viewers glimpses of her single life.

During the interview portion, Jang Do Yeon stated: "I thought I'd be married by age 31 and set that goal for myself so I decided to practice for it by moving out at age 29. Ever since then, I've extended my rent contract 2 years and now I'm 36. I thought that maybe I'm not meant to get married so I got a house that I could stay in for a long time."





