(G)I-DLE, Red Velvet, and LOONA top brand ranking values for girl groups in February

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in February.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the February data, followed by Red Velvet and LOONA. 93,643,526 pieces of data were examined from January 7th to February 8th.

The rest of the boy groups ranked were, in order, TWICE, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, Girls' Generation, EVERGLOW, A Pink, ITZY, Oh My Girl, Momoland, ANS, April, Cosmic Girls, GFriend, Dream Note, f(x), AOA, Lovelyz, Nature, Dream Catcher, GWSN, IZ*ONE, After School, Girl's Day, Cignature, fromis_9, and Cherry Bullet.

Congratulations to everyone.