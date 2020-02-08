13

Posted by jennywill

(G)I-DLE, Red Velvet, and LOONA top brand ranking values for girl groups in February

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand-value chart for girl groups in February.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the February data, followed by Red Velvet and LOONA. 93,643,526 pieces of data were examined from January 7th to February 8th.

The rest of the boy groups ranked were, in order, TWICEBLACKPINKMAMAMOOGirls' GenerationEVERGLOWA PinkITZYOh My GirlMomolandANSAprilCosmic GirlsGFriendDream Notef(x)AOALovelyzNatureDream CatcherGWSNIZ*ONEAfter SchoolGirl's DayCignaturefromis_9, and Cherry Bullet.

Congratulations to everyone.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. LOONA
  3. Red Velvet
2

ruben600 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

our girls LOONA <3 finallyy they are being noticed in korea

1

trogdorthe8th7,317 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Come through LOONA! So happy that they're slowly but surely making their rise, they're such a talented group and their concepts get better and better.

