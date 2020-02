Style icon Lee Hyori has become one with the coming season of spring for the March issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine!

For this pictorial, Lee Hyori exemplified her elegant confidence and aura as the muse of 'Zadig & Voltaire's 2020 spring/summer collection. Embodying the flowers all over her with her calm and collected presence, the star also flawlessly rocked a sleek, tightly pulled-back bun.



Get ready for spring with Lee Hyori's latest 'Marie Claire' pictorial, below.