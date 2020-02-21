More K-Pop artists cancel public events after confirmation of 52 new coronavirus cases overnight

On February 21, FNC Entertainment announced via SF9's fan cafe that the group's upcoming 3rd official fan meeting, originally scheduled to take place this February 23, has now been delayed until a later time.





Also on this day, JYP Entertainment announced via 2PM's official fan community that the group's member Wooyoung will no longer be holding a public greeting event this February 28, on the day of his discharge from mandatory military service. Instead, Wooyoung will only be greeting fans via 'V Live', and JYP Entertainment asked all fans to take precautions regarding the ongoing threats of the coronavirus.

Earlier on February 21, media outlets reported that a total of 52 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight, marking a total number 156 coronavirus cases in South Korea as of the virus's breakout. Among the 52 new cases, 41 cases were discovered in the Daegu/Kyungbuk region, 3 in Seoul, 2 in Kyeongnam, 1 in Choongnam, etc.



As you can see the chart below, among the 156 total coronavirus cases discovered, 139 patients are currently being treated in isolation, while 16 patients have been declared cured of the coronavirus and released from the hospital. 1 patient (Male, 63 years old) has passed away due to severe symptoms of the coronavirus as of February 21 at 9 AM KST.

Furthermore, approximately 409 individual currently awaiting examination for contamination in the Daegu/Kyungbuk have answered 'Yes' when asked if they were showing potential symptoms. Back on February 19, it was reported that the alarming rate of new coronavirus cases in the Daegu/Kyungbuk region was likely caused by one coronavirus patient who attended a church service this past weekend with over 1,000 other audience members present.