Red Velvet's Joy delights young fans with sweet fan service on 'Handsome Tigers'

Red Velvet's Joy showed off her warm personality after interacting with some young fans while filming 'Handsome Tigers'.

Joy was greeted to the sound of fans when one voice, which belonged to a young fan, politely and loudly asked Joy if she could sign an autograph for him! Joy went out of her way to sweetly interact with the fan and also give him a signature. Afterward, Joy took some more time to greet another young fan as well, truly showing that she's a sweetheart.

Check out the adorable clip below!