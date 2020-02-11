Rainbow's Jisook to reveal the full details of her love life on MBC's new couples variety

One of the first couples of MBC's upcoming romance/dating variety 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' will be Rainbow's Jisook and her boyfriend, computer specialist and former 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee!

As previously reported, MBC's newest romance variety program 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' will have celebrities who have boldly gone public with their current relationships as guests, as they share some of the most romantic, nitty-gritty aspects of their love lives. Meanwhile, Jisook admitted to her relationship with Lee Doo Hee back in October of last year, receiving encouragements from onlookers.

MBC's 'You've Lost If You're Jealous' is set to premiere some time in March. What other celebrity couples would you like to see on this program?



