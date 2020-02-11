1

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

GFriend wrap up filming for 'Weekly Idol'

AKP STAFF

According to reports on February 11, GFriend recently wrapped up filming for a guest appearance on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol'!

This will mark approximately GFriend's 14th appearance on the popular idol variety show, including various members' individual or unit appearances. Fans can look forward to yet another legendary episode of 'Weekly Idol' featuring GFriend this time, in light of the girl group's ‘回:Labyrinth’ comeback promotions. 

Do you think GFriend will perform "Crossroads" at x2 the speed this time around?

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
0 260 Share 50% Upvoted
GFriend (Girlfriend)
GFriend wrap up filming for 'Weekly Idol'
15 minutes ago   0   232

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND