GFriend wrap up filming for 'Weekly Idol'

According to reports on February 11, GFriend recently wrapped up filming for a guest appearance on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol'!

This will mark approximately GFriend's 14th appearance on the popular idol variety show, including various members' individual or unit appearances. Fans can look forward to yet another legendary episode of 'Weekly Idol' featuring GFriend this time, in light of the girl group's ‘回:Labyrinth’ comeback promotions.

Do you think GFriend will perform "Crossroads" at x2 the speed this time around?

