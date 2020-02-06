Pentagon revealed individual concept film teasers for their upcoming album 'Universe: The Black Hall'.
'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's first ever first full album, and they've already given a preview of the tracks. The below concept films give fans a better look at the dark, aggressive concept the boys are going with for their comeback.
Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set to release on February 12. What do you think of their concept film teasers below?
5
2
Posted by55 minutes ago
Pentagon reveal individual concept film teasers for 1st album 'Universe: The Black Hall'
Pentagon revealed individual concept film teasers for their upcoming album 'Universe: The Black Hall'.
0 287 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment