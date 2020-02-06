Pentagon reveal individual concept film teasers for 1st album 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon revealed individual concept film teasers for their upcoming album 'Universe: The Black Hall'.



'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's first ever first full album, and they've already given a preview of the tracks. The below concept films give fans a better look at the dark, aggressive concept the boys are going with for their comeback.



Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set to release on February 12. What do you think of their concept film teasers below?



