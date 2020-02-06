4

Dodomam admits to extortion allegations, says that she withdrew charges and apologized to the victim

More information regarding the scandal involving Garo Sero Institute's Kang Yong Suk and former popular blogger Dodomam has come to light. 

The two are under heavy criticism after text messages revealed that they conspired to extort an individual by falsely accusing him of sexual assault. The story, which was released by Dispatch, gained massive attention. Kim Ji Ho, the reporter who broke the story, revealed more information regarding the situation while attending a radio broadcast, stating that "the content took a lot of time to investigate". 

He continued, saying: "Dodomam acknowledges that she trusted Kang Yong Suk and followed his advice regarding the case. However, during the situation, she contacted the victim and apologized. She didn't receive any settlement money and didn't follow through with the case." 

So her apologizing to the victim is supposed to make it alright? Why aren't her and the corrupt scumbag lawyer in jail for extortion, blackmail, and filing false police reports?

