Park So Dam exudes confidence in the March issue of ELLE Korea

'Parasite' star Park So Dam showed off her charisma while posing for the March issue of ELLE Korea.

The actress recently made history after her movie 'Parasite' won 4 Oscars, and it seems like this is just the beginning as she continues to pursue her career! Park So Dam rocks a number of different outfits and exudes natural confidence and she rocks her look in front of the camera.



In her interview with ELLE, Park So Dam revealed that she "couldn't believe everything was real since the Cannes Film Festival. I felt like that even more so when I saw pictures and videos of the events." She expressed gratitude for the cast and crew, stating: "I would have been nervous if I was dealing with all this by myself, but I gained strength from being near my team. I feel strong because I know that I have a number of new Unnis and Oppas that I can call."



Check out more of Park So Dam's pictures below!