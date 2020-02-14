BTS's Jimin, Cha Eun Woo, & G-Dragon top individual boy group member brand values for February

Here's the rankings of of individual boy group member brand values based on big data analysis, from January 13 through February 14, 2020!

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation after analyzing over 130,000,000 pieces of data, the #1 ranked individual boy group member in terms of brand value this month was once again, BTS's Jimin. The idol has consistently remained at the #1 spot throughout 2019, as well as for the first two months in 2020. This month, Jimin earned a total of 8,633,706 points.





In 2nd place came ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo with a total of 6,837,239 points, followed by Big Bang's G-Dragon in 3rd place with 5,305,890 points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, SF9's Rowoon, BTS's Jungkook, BTS's RM, Pentagon's Hui, BTS's j-Hope, and Sechskies's Eun Ji Won.

