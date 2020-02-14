Netizens wonder if Girls' Generation might be gearing up for a comeback

Netizens are wondering if the Girls' Generation members have been hinting at something unexpected, coming soon!

According to fans, several Girls' Generation members have been leaving puzzling messages via their SNS accounts, directed specifically toward their fans, or Sone.

One post read, "The thing that you've all been waiting and waiting for is coming. You know what it is, right~??", while Taeyeon was spotted bidding farewell to 10 cm of her hair and recording in the studio! Another puzzling post simply read, "Life is just 'suddenly'."

Members such as Hyoyeon, Yuri, YoonA, and Seohyun were also spotted writing that they missed Sone, as well as their fellow members.

What's more is that member Seohyun, who previously hinted at "The thing that you've all been waiting and waiting for", also recently responded to fans' confused questions with, "'The thing' is not Ji Anna."

Ji Anna was Seohyun's character name in her recently ended drama special, 'Hello, Dracula', and judging by Seohyun's response, fans deciphered that the idol is indicating something else in the works besides her drama. In another recent interview after the end of 'Hello, Dracula', Seohyun clarified that she will be taking time to recharge rather than seeking her next acting role right away.

Netizens commented, "Wow I'm not even their fan but this is kind of exciting", "Even if they do a variety show together or something, that would be wonderful TT", "It would be so awesome if this was for something big but if it weren't, then everyone would have gotten excited about nothing...", "I mean we're always getting our hopes up for a full group comeback but... I'd be happy with whatever, whether it's dramas or solo albums, but I'd be crazy happy if it was a full comeback", "Daebak, I hope it's a comeback TT", "Maybe a concert?! Please please please TT", and more.

What do you think of a Girls' Generation comeback?