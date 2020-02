Movie director Lee Chong Hyun is gaining attention for his good looks!

The director appeared at a press conference for his upcoming movie 'Call' alongside starring actress Park Shin Hye, Lee El, and more! The young director was born in 1990 and could almost be mistaken as one of the cast as he is the same age as Park Shin Hye.

Check out more pictures of Lee Chong Hyun below! What do you think?



NEWS1

TV REPORT