Lee Hyori talks about taking on Zico's 'Any Song' challenge

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori talked about taking on Zico's "Any Song" challenge.

Zico previously revealed Lee Hyori's "Any Song" challenge left the biggest impression on him, and on the February 8th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori discussed the story behind it all. When Yoo Jae Suk asked, she responded, "I was so bored. It looked fun. I can't be left out of it."

She continued, "I followed along to it while watching YouTube, and there are times you want attention. I decided to post one to see," and Yoo Jae Suk asked, "Zico didn't ask you for the favor to do it?"

Lee Hyori responded, "I received a direct message from Zico, and it made me so happy. I heard that idols start dating by sending each other DMs. It was my first time receiving one."

Have you seen Lee Hyori's "Any Song" challenge dance?

1

Ohboy698,035 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

You are trying to tell me that no one is sliding into Hyori's DMs? LIES😉

0

kookieskupkake81 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I love that pic of Zico

