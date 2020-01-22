3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Zico reveals which celebrity made most memorable 'Any Song' challenge video

AKP STAFF

Zico revealed which celebrity video for his latest track "Any Song" left the biggest impression on him.

On the January 22nd 'Access Showbiz Tonight', the Block B member talked about his chart-topping song "Any Song" and the dance challenged attached to it. Zico explained how the challenge started, saying, "I started the challenge out of curiosity. I was surprised to see a bigger response than I expected."

As for which challenge video left the biggest impression, Zico revealed it was the one by Lee Hyori, saying, "Lee Hyori sunbaenim. At first, I couldn't believe it, but when I watched it again, it was real. I still can't believe it," expressing his happiness.

Have you seen Lee Hyori's "Any Song" video? Which challenge video was the most memorable for you?

LittleSukie2,014 pts 1 second ago 0
1 second ago

Well, Samuel and his shoe were pretty memorable. I bet boy was just casually dancing on the street with one shoe less.🤣🤣🤣

