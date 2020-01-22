Zico reveals which celebrity made most memorable 'Any Song' challenge video

Zico revealed which celebrity video for his latest track "Any Song" left the biggest impression on him.
On the January 22nd 'Access Showbiz Tonight', the Block B member talked about his chart-topping song "Any Song" and the dance challenged attached to it. Zico explained how the challenge started, saying, "I started the challenge out of curiosity. I was surprised to see a bigger response than I expected."
As for which challenge video left the biggest impression, Zico revealed it was the one by Lee Hyori, saying, "Lee Hyori sunbaenim. At first, I couldn't believe it, but when I watched it again, it was real. I still can't believe it," expressing his happiness.
Have you seen Lee Hyori's "Any Song" video? Which challenge video was the most memorable for you?
