Netizens call KLM Royal Dutch Airlines racist after posting this sign in Korean

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is under criticism for alleged racism after a flight attendant posted a sign on an airplane bathroom door.

On February 12th, a flight going from Amsterdam to Incheon had a sign written in Korean posted on the bathroom door. The sign reads: "Private bathroom for flight attendants only." When a Korean passenger noticed this and tried to take a picture of the sign, they were told that "photos were not allowed on the flight" and asked him to delete the picture. He was further told that the decision was made to "protect passengers against asymptomatic carriers of the Coronavirus".



Many were angered given that the sign was written only in Korean and not in any other languages, implying that only Koreans were being discriminated against. The passenger has since demanded an apology from KLM, who stated in an official statement that the announcement was indeed only written in Korean and apologized for any discomfort or offense caused.



