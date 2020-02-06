13

IZ*ONE switch it up in colorful 'BLOOM*IZ' teaser images

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE switched it up in colorful 'BLOOM*IZ' teaser images.

After a concept in all white, IZ*ONE are wearing solid colors against an ornate rug. The project girl group's first full album 'BLOOM*IZ' and their title song "FIESTA" are dropping on February 17 KST.

As previously reported, IZ*ONE's promotions were temporarily suspended after the producers of “PRODUCE X 101” and “PRODUCE 48” admitted to manipulating the votes and final line-up.

Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE's comeback.

yoyo2811,458 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

These are actually really pretty photos

-1

ecchihito72 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Chaewon short hair!!?? 😍

