IZ*ONE are beauties in white in 'BLOOM*IZ' teaser images

IZ*ONE are beauties in white in their teaser images for 'BLOOM*IZ'.



Fans were excited to hear about IZ*ONE's confirmed comeback, and they've now revealed teaser images for their first full album 'BLOOM*IZ' and their title song "FIESTA", which drop on February 17 KST. In the teaser images, the project girl group are all in lacy white.



As previously reported, IZ*ONE's promotions were temporarily suspended after the producers of “PRODUCE X 101” and “PRODUCE 48” admitted to manipulating the votes and final line-up.



Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE's comeback.

