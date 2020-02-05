15

IZ*ONE are beauties in white in 'BLOOM*IZ' teaser images

IZ*ONE are beauties in white in their teaser images for 'BLOOM*IZ'.

Fans were excited to hear about IZ*ONE's confirmed comeback, and they've now revealed teaser images for their first full album 'BLOOM*IZ' and their title song "FIESTA", which drop on February 17 KST. In the teaser images, the project girl group are all in lacy white.

As previously reported, IZ*ONE's promotions were temporarily suspended after the producers of “PRODUCE X 101” and “PRODUCE 48” admitted to manipulating the votes and final line-up.

Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE's comeback.

bartkun2,461 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

This is big group so it was good idea of company to put girls names on separate photos. Makes it easier for new fans.

2

Secretninja3122,878 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

They look so ethereal. I'm in love

