IU, Zico, and IZ*ONE top Instiz chart for the fourth week of February 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of February (February 17 - February 23) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 26,344 Points









2. Zico - "Any Song" - 19,910 Points









3. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 10,350 Points









4. Changmo - "METEOR" - 10,114 Points









5. BTS - "On" - 8,636 Points









6. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 7,722 Points









7. Crush - "Let Us Go" - 7,635 Points









8. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 7,073 Points









9. IU - "Blueming" - 6,659 Points









10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 5,552 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

