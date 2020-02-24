SM Entertainment deletes Lami and Koeun from their page, confirming their departure from the label

Former SM trainees Lami and Koeun have been removed from the label's SMROOKIES Naver page.

Rumors have been circulating that the two well-known trainees have left the agency, and this news seems to be further confirmed given that their names were removed from the SM Rookies roster.

The tweet above shows that Lani and Koeun's names have been removed from the SM Rookies members roster, with just Hina and Ling Ling left. Many fans are devastated and surprised at the news given both trainees' long training period at SM and the growing anticipation that they would be part of the agency's next girl group. Netizens suspected that the two had left SM after they both made personal Instagram accounts.

When do you think SM will debut their new girl group?