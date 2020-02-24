12

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment deletes Lami and Koeun from their page, confirming their departure from the label

Former SM trainees Lami and Koeun have been removed from the label's SMROOKIES Naver page. 

Rumors have been circulating that the two well-known trainees have left the agency, and this news seems to be further confirmed given that their names were removed from the SM Rookies roster. 

The tweet above shows that Lani and Koeun's names have been removed from the SM Rookies members roster, with just Hina and Ling Ling left. Many fans are devastated and surprised at the news given both trainees' long training period at SM and the growing anticipation that they would be part of the agency's next girl group. Netizens suspected that the two had left SM after they both made personal Instagram accounts. 

When do you think SM will debut their new girl group? 

1

Tommyjay11 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

My thoughts are---put all trainees in a group really fast or set them free.

I don't understand this year after year second class kpop status.

1

YukihinaLV-13 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

trust me some smaller agency pick them and debute them soon

