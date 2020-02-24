IZ*ONE breaks all girl group first week album sales records with 'BLOOM*IZ'

IZ*ONE has broken first-week sales records with their comeback mini-album 'BLOOM*IZ'.

The group suffered a number of setbacks after voter fraud allegations for the 'Produce' series led them to take a hiatus before returning to promotions.

The group's hard work has now paid off, leading them to break the all-time first-week album sales record for girl groups by a large margin. 'BLOOM*IZ' has now sold over 356,000 copies in its first week of sales, beating out TWICE's first-week sales records for 'Feel Special' (154,000 copies) by more than double the amount.



Despite multiple setbacks and trials, IZ*ONE has impressed fans with their newest comeback title track "FIESTA" due to their impressive choreography and live performances. The members have continually expressed their gratitude for their support and are continuing on their promotions with gusto.