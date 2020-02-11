4

Nara experiences dizziness while filming for 'Itaewon Class', label provides update on her condition

According to media outlet reports on February 11, idol-turned-actress Nara recently suffered from severe dizziness on the set of her ongoing JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class', ultimately halting her filming and visiting the hospital. 

Her agency A-Man Project spoke up regarding her condition, after overseeing her hospital visit. The label said, "It's true that Nara was transported to the hospital due to severe symptoms of dizziness, and she is currently resting while receiving a check up. She will be returning to the filming set as soon as she confirms her condition."

Due to the fact that much of the filming for 'Itaewon Class' took place prior to the drama's premiere, the label assured that this will not affect the drama's regular airtime schedules. 

Hopefully its nothing too serious, but it kind of sounds like something diabetic. Or maybe a low blood sugar. But I hope it's just an overworked deal. Get better!

