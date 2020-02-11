Amber, Eric Nam, B.M, Peniel, Park Ji Min, Ashley, and Jae will be launching a joint 'DIVE Studios' series together, 'Hwaiting'!

This is going to be everything you've ever wanted, because the squad has finally come together at last at 'DIVE Studios'!

This Wednesday, 'DIVE Studios' will be launching a brand new web series exclusive via the studio's official Facebook page, featuring Amber, Eric Nam, KARD's B.M, BTOB's Peniel, Park Ji Min, Ladies' Code's Ashley, and DAY6's Jae!

You can find a trailer for the upcoming new series 'Hwaiting!', below! The series kicks off this February 12 at 5 PM PST, and ever Wednesday evenings afterward. Who's watching for sure?