Cherry Bullet are putting their "Hands Up" in their comeback music video!
In the MV, Cherry Bullet go from tech to street as they switch between concepts. "Hands Up" is the girl group's first digital single, and it's about being ready for what's to come.
Watch Cherry Bullet's "Hands Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Cherry Bullet put their 'Hands Up' in MV
