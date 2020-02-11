5

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Cherry Bullet put their 'Hands Up' in MV

AKP STAFF

Cherry Bullet are putting their "Hands Up" in their comeback music video!

In the MV, Cherry Bullet go from tech to street as they switch between concepts. "Hands Up" is the girl group's first digital single, and it's about being ready for what's to come. 

Watch Cherry Bullet's "Hands Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

  1. Cherry Bullet
  2. HANDS UP
1 452 Share 100% Upvoted

-1

bartkun2,648 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Great song, very different vibe from current "trends". I will add it to my playlist.

Share
T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
18 hours ago   110   82,777
BVNDIT
BVNDIT drop 'Cool' performance MV
44 minutes ago   0   321
Cherry Bullet
Cherry Bullet put their 'Hands Up' in MV
54 minutes ago   1   452

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND