Eun Ji Won says Sechskies were completely surprised by music show win with 'All For You'

Eun Ji Won revealed Sechskies were completely surprised by their music show win.

Sechskies took the #1 trophy with "All for You" on tonight's 'M! Countdown', and on the February 6th episode of 'Idol Radio', Sechskies expressed their feelings on the win. Eun Ji Won shared, "We should've expressed this at our comeback stage, but we didn't expect it at all. We endlessly thank our fans."

Jang Soo Won also shared, "The members did not expect it at all. I heard about it on the way here, and I'm so thankful. We had a good result because of the fans. I really thank the fans who gave love to 'All for You'." 

Have you watched Sechskies' "All for You" MV?

Their sound is now more mellow and mature. Personally, I love the song and am glad they got the win.

