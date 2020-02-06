Sechskies win #1 + Performances from February 6th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, DKB debuted with "Sorry Mama", cignature debuted with "Nun Nu Nan Nu", EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Dun Dun", GFriend came back with "Labyrinth", and LOONA make a comeback with "So What".





As for the winners, Sechskies and Golden Child were the nominees, but it was Sechskies who took the win with "All for You". Congrats to Sechskies!





Other artists who performed include HIGHBRO, ENOi, ANS, VOISPER, Dream Note, OnlyOneOf, Gavy NJ, VERIVERY, Bibi, and Golden Child.



Check out the performances below!



