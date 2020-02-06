98

43

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Sechskies win #1 + Performances from February 6th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, DKB debuted with "Sorry Mama", cignature debuted with "Nun Nu Nan Nu", EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Dun Dun", GFriend came back with "Labyrinth", and LOONA make a comeback with "So What". 

As for the winners, Sechskies and Golden Child were the nominees, but it was Sechskies who took the win with "All for You". Congrats to Sechskies!


Other artists who performed include HIGHBROENOiANSVOISPERDream NoteOnlyOneOfGavy NJVERIVERYBibi, and Golden Child.  


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: DKB


==

DEBUT: cignature


==

COMEBACK: LOONA


==

COMEBACK: EVERYGLOW


==

COMEBACK: GFriend


===

HIGHBRO


==

ENOi


==

ANS


==

VOISPER


==

Dream Note


==

OnlyOneOf


==

Gavy NJ


==

VERIVERY


==

Bibi


==

Golden Child

===

  1. Sechskies
  2. M COUNTDOWN
13 9,540 Share 70% Upvoted

10

yeahkpop161,640 pts 18 hours ago 2
18 hours ago

They perform nowadays for the sake of performing and putting out music for themselves and their fans. To have a win is a bonus. Personally, I love the song and the new style, and enjoyed their performance. Congrats Sechskies!

Share

2 more replies

9

bitchslayer93 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Omg..for real??.. I'm sooo happy for the real oppas of K-pop..haha.they're ahjussis but they still look like oppas..

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
23 hours ago   46   17,650

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND