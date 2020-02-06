4

4

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

LOONA carry every concept with 'So What' for 'Gap Crush'

AKP STAFF

LOONA carried every concept with "So What" for 'Gap Crush'!

LOONA were the latest featured artists on 1theK's 'Gap Crush', and the 33 members took on concepts from high school uniforms, bad girls in leather, and lovely in white. The girl group made their long-awaited comeback with "So What" and their second mini album '#' just yesterday, and fans are loving their title track about doing things your own way.

Check out LOONA's 'Gap Crush' video above and their "So What" MV here if you missed it. 

