MONSTA X's Jooheon shows off his sharp jawline in D-3 motion teaser for 'All About Luv'

MONSTA X's Jooheon is next up to release a short, but lively motion and audio teaser for the group's upcoming English album, 'All About Luv'!

In the teaser below, fans caught a snippet of Jooheon hitting some high vocal notes during his portion of the track, making fans swoon! Meanwhile, MONSTA X's first ever full English album 'All About Luv' is set for release this February 14, containing a total of 11 tracks. 

A day prior to the album release, MONSTA X will be kicking off their U.S. promotions for 'All About Luv' by appearing as guests on NBC's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. Make sure to catch it on February 13!

I hope Jooheon is doing better so he can enjoy their comeback events!

