Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Rapper Hashswan starts a public relationship with a flight attendant, updates fans with date pictures

Rapper Hashswan has attracted attention after he started a public relationship with a flight attendant named Yoon Gil Young. 

He recently posted cute updates while hanging out with his girlfriend alone. The two seem to be enjoying their relationship while eating chicken and drinking soju at home. 

뭔가 변명중인거 같은데

With many celebrities deciding to become more public with their dating lives, it is becoming more and more common to see dating updates from artists. Fans have been congratulating Hashswan on his new relationship, stating:


"I'm jealous..."

"They're so cute!"

"Love is really nice to see." 


Yoon Gil Young is also on Instagram and has been spotted commenting on Hashswan's photos as well. 

  1. misc.
Good that more and more celebrities deciding to become more public with their dating live.

I think this their way to fight for their rights👍👏👏👏❤️

0

She looks a little depressed. Being a flight attendant is not like it used to be. No respect from above or below.

