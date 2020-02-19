Rapper Hashswan starts a public relationship with a flight attendant, updates fans with date pictures

Rapper Hashswan has attracted attention after he started a public relationship with a flight attendant named Yoon Gil Young.

He recently posted cute updates while hanging out with his girlfriend alone. The two seem to be enjoying their relationship while eating chicken and drinking soju at home.

With many celebrities deciding to become more public with their dating lives, it is becoming more and more common to see dating updates from artists. Fans have been congratulating Hashswan on his new relationship, stating:





"I'm jealous..."

"They're so cute!"

"Love is really nice to see."





Yoon Gil Young is also on Instagram and has been spotted commenting on Hashswan's photos as well.