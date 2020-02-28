20

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

An MBC Radio PD calls out IZ*ONE for promoting, asks why they're still active given the fact the group is "rigged"

AKP STAFF

An MBC Radio PD has gained attention for calling out IZ*ONE for promoting given the voter fraud controversy surrounding the 'Produce' series. 

The PD posted a statement on his Instagram that stated: "I found out the ratings for the program that I'm in charge of were wrong for the past 6 months. My nightmare has become a reality. During that time, analyzing this and reflecting seemed ridiculous. Among main programs, a comparably weak program rose to 2nd place on the AM charts. We thought that we should just keep doing what we're doing and received encouragement. Things that I've never experienced seem to happen a lot these days, so it wasn't even shocking to us. #It'sNotEvenProduce101 #WhoCalculatedTheRatings #InASmallRoom? #ButIZ*ONEisStillActive."


The post has since gained traction and made headlines as netizens with differing opinions chimed in saying: 

"Aren't they right? The votes were manipulated so they should stop."

"Even if they keep going, they'll only be remembered as the manipulated group."

"Why are you attacking the girls because you're upset with your own problems?"

"I find it funny that you're staying silent on what your company did but pick on IZ*ONE."

Despite the critical words of this PD, IZ*ONE is enjoying a lot of success with their comeback, winning numerous #1's on music shows and setting a new record for girl groups in first-week album sales by selling over 350,000 copies.

  1. IZ*ONE
16 3,189 Share 69% Upvoted

5

NgohiongPuso545 pts 49 minutes ago 3
49 minutes ago

Those 12 girls did are not involved with those fraud.

I am sorry but why are adults in South Korea so irresponsible?

Is this what they show to their youth?

Are they really keen on letting innocent girls pay the price for what the people in power did?

This raises more question on the integrity of that PD. Saltiness has no place in showbusiness.

Share

3 more replies

2

nikomikaelx-4 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Even if the members knew about the rigging , you can't really blame them, Like what could have they done? gone against their label, as a trainee? They would have never worked in entertainment again.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND