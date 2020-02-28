An MBC Radio PD calls out IZ*ONE for promoting, asks why they're still active given the fact the group is "rigged"

An MBC Radio PD has gained attention for calling out IZ*ONE for promoting given the voter fraud controversy surrounding the 'Produce' series.

The PD posted a statement on his Instagram that stated: "I found out the ratings for the program that I'm in charge of were wrong for the past 6 months. My nightmare has become a reality. During that time, analyzing this and reflecting seemed ridiculous. Among main programs, a comparably weak program rose to 2nd place on the AM charts. We thought that we should just keep doing what we're doing and received encouragement. Things that I've never experienced seem to happen a lot these days, so it wasn't even shocking to us. #It'sNotEvenProduce101 #WhoCalculatedTheRatings #InASmallRoom? #ButIZ*ONEisStillActive."







The post has since gained traction and made headlines as netizens with differing opinions chimed in saying:

"Aren't they right? The votes were manipulated so they should stop."

"Even if they keep going, they'll only be remembered as the manipulated group."



"Why are you attacking the girls because you're upset with your own problems?"

"I find it funny that you're staying silent on what your company did but pick on IZ*ONE."

Despite the critical words of this PD, IZ*ONE is enjoying a lot of success with their comeback, winning numerous #1's on music shows and setting a new record for girl groups in first-week album sales by selling over 350,000 copies.