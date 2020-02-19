5

Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho gearing up to film another season of 'You Quiz on the Block'

Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho are preparing for the newest season of their hit variety show 'You Quiz On the Block'.

The show follows the two entertainers as they interact and engage in mini-interviews with citizens they meet on the street. Jo Se Ho updated fans with a video from the next season's poster shoot in which Yoo Jae Suk jokingly nags his fellow co-host about the proper way to fold his arms. 

The new season is set to broadcast on March 11th. Youtube videos from the show have become immensely popular, hitting over one million views for some. Check out some of the clips below!

