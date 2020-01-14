Actor Park Bo Gum & singer Lee Seung Chul team up in MV teaser for 'I Will Give You All' for ongoing webtoon series

Actor Park Bo Gum, actress Go Yoon Jung, and veteran singer Lee Seung Chul have teamed up for OST Part.1 of the ongoing Kakao webtoon series, 'The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor'!

Titled "I Will Give You All", the emotional OST depicts the emotions of the webtoon's male lead and his journey to produce a loving sculpture after the beautiful, but cold and lonely female lead. Sung by Lee Seung Chul, "I Will Give You All" features Park Bo Gum and Goo Yoon Jung portraying the webtoon's male and female leads in an dramatized version MV.



The full OST and MV will be out this January 20 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, fans can check out webtoon 'The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor' via the Kakao Page mobile app.

