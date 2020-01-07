8

TREASURE roll out a new set of profile photos, 'Treasure Editorial vol.1'

YG Entertainment's upcoming new boy group TREASURE (formerly TREASURE13) is releasing a fresh batch of profile photos, ahead of their official debut!

Titled 'TREASURE Editorial vol.1', TREASURE's new set of profile images show each of the members spending a carefree day in their rooms. First up among the TREASURE members are Junkyu, Yoshi, Jihoon, and Hyunsuk, with more of the members' profile photos coming up later at 12 AM KST. 

Look forward to TREASURE's long-awaited debut, happening some time in 2020!

Treasure 13 fighting! >>> TXT

