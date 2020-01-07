TWICE's Mina expected to participate in a fan event for the group's '&TWICE' album promotions in Japan

According to TWICE's official Japanese website on January 8, member Mina is expected to participate in an upcoming fan event next month!

The fan event is set to take place from February 1-2 at the Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall for purchasers of TWICE's 2nd full Japanese album, '&TWICE'. The girls' official Japanese website confirmed on January 8 that Mina is scheduled to attend this event, and notified fans who have already registered on how to change their "selected" member based on the new information.

In addition, the notice informed fans that Mina's participation in the group's ongoing Japan tour stops in Meguri and Fukuoka on February 11 and February 12 will also be determined based on Mina's status.



Meanwhile, TWICE will be releasing a repackaged version of their 2nd full Japanese album '&TWICE' with a new title track "Swing", set to hit store shelves on February 5, 2020.