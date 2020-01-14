Park Jimin gives a sassy response to sexually harassing comments regarding her breasts

Park Jimin had a few choice words to say to malicious commenters who were making sexually harassing comments on her body.

The solo artist uploaded some photos on January 12th with the caption: "Don't care what shape, just love the way u are".

However, she, unfortunately, had to deal with some sexually harassing messages on her pictures, such as: "XX you grew a lot". Although she responded back sharply, saying "shut up you b*****" the commenter messaged back saying "no you shut up you b*****."









Park Jimin uploaded the messages to her Instagram stories, stating: "Now that I replied to you a couple of times do I seem like your friend? Get a grip. If you're older than me, then there really is no answer for you. And if you're younger than me, I think you're the one who needs to grow. It was hard interacting with you. F*** off."

Park Jimin additionally added: "I will report any of you who compare me to fruit or ask me to 'do it' with them. With one picture, I get all sorts of DM's asking if I got breast surgery (which I didn't) and sexually harassing me."





