Younha's 'Winter Flower' feat. BTS's RM tops iTunes song charts in 43 countries

Shortly after release back on January 6 at 6 PM KST, Younha's latest mini album 'Unstable Mindset' managed to sweep various album and song charts both domestically and overseas!

As of January 7 at 8 AM KST, 'Unstable Mindset' is #1 on various domestic album charts including Genie, Soribada, Olleh Music, and more. Younha's title track "Rain Cloud" as well as "Winter Flower" feat. BTS's RM is also #1 and #2 on several domestic realtime charts, garnering attention.

Not only that, but "Winter Flower" feat. BTS's RM has also achieved a major feat by topping iTunes song charts in a total of 43 different countries, including the U.S!

Have you listened to Younha's comeback mini album 'Unstable Mindset'?

