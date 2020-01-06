19

Park Kyung applies for delay of enlistment date to assist 'sajaegi' investigation

Park Kyung requested for a postponed enlistment in order to assist with ‘sajaegi’ (chart manipulation) investigation.


November last year, Park Kyung threw shade at singers who allegedly did ‘sajaegi’ (chart manipulation). In retaliation, Vibe, one of the singers mentioned, filed a lawsuit against Park Kyung.

On January 6, Park Kyung’s side announced that his date of enlistment has been set on January 21. However, since the investigation is still under way, Park Kyung has applied for a postponement of his enlistment.

They also mentioned that, “As Park Kyung’s agency, we are obliged to represent and protect the artist’s position. In the case that the legal pursuit continues, we will appoint a lawyer.

They conclude their statement saying, “With this opportunity, we hope that speculations causing everyone to become a victim and rumors about the current music charts can be clarified. Most of all, we hope that there can be healthy discussion about fundamental issues."

Kyung is supposed to go into the military in late January? He was born in July 1992. I guess that means there's quite a few other 92 liners who'll be going soon as well 😞

All the best

