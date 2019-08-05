Label SJ denies Super Junior's Heechul is dating TWICE's Momo

Some time after dating rumors between Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo sparked on the web, Label SJ released a curt, official statement of denial.

The label relayed on August 6, "Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo are simply ordinary, close sunbae-hoobaes, and the dating rumors are false."

Back in 2016, Momo appeared as the female lead in Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon's "Sweet Dream" MV. Afterward, Heechul was often seen sharing friendly selcas with Momo via his SNS when the two stars appeared on the same variety programs.

