Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

167

17

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Label SJ denies Super Junior's Heechul is dating TWICE's Momo

AKP STAFF

Some time after dating rumors between Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo sparked on the web, Label SJ released a curt, official statement of denial. 

The label relayed on August 6, "Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo are simply ordinary, close sunbae-hoobaes, and the dating rumors are false." 

Back in 2016, Momo appeared as the female lead in Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon's "Sweet Dream" MV. Afterward, Heechul was often seen sharing friendly selcas with Momo via his SNS when the two stars appeared on the same variety programs. 

  1. Heechul
  2. Momo
115 146,070 Share 91% Upvoted

92

2ice2,217 pts 2 days ago 23
2 days ago

I need a break from the k-pop community, which I’ve been a part of (and it’s been a part of me) since 2011. The amount of vitriol I witnessed in the past hour while waiting for the confirmation was just too much for me. So many people calling Heechul “gross” and saying mean things about Momo and Heechul because of their age gap (friendly reminder: they’re both adults who work very hard for their careers and are both incredibly good-looking).

I started thinking. I’m in my mid 20s now and not getting any younger. I’m happy with my life and my looks but in a few years, am I too going to be gross in the eyes of so many people?

I think I need to move on from the k-pop community. It’s not good for my mental health anymore.

Share

23 more replies

39

u_chia4319 pts 2 days ago 6
2 days ago

the fact that everyone was callin him old sucked like he's not even that old. Yall just really can't be happy for anybody can you. It's so sad. I'm glad the scandal was cleared up but people...

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND