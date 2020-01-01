1

Netizens are split on Suzy's Top Excellence Award at '2019 SBS Drama Awards'

Netizens are split over Suzy winning Top Excellence Award at '2019 SBS Drama Awards' instead of Jang Na Ra or Kim Sun Ah. The year-end award show was held at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul on December 31, 2019. 

Suzy received the award for her performance in 'Vagabond' but some netizens are claiming SBS did not do justice to Jang Na Ra or Kim Sun Ah, who was also nominated for the award. Others are saying Suzy's performance was fine but it would have been better to include Jang Na Ra. Jang Na Ra's 'VIP' had its highest viewer ratings at 15.9% while Suzy's 'Vagabond' had that at 13%. 

Jang Na Ra later won Producer's Award but Kim Sun Ah, who won Daesang (the grand prize) last year, did not win any award in 2019. 

What do you think?   

