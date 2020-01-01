Super Junior's Heechul cancels Christmas parties to guest on 'Radio Star' with Faker

Super Junior's Heechul gets overly excited to meet Faker on MBC's 'Radio Star'.

The episode was filmed on Christmas day, but Heechul said he was happy to cancel all the other parties to meet Faker. Heechul said, "I'm too nervous to look to my left."

He continued, "To us gamers, he is a living legend. Just as Kim Gook Jin is to comedians." Kim Gu Ra had the panel laughing by saying "I don't think that's a good metaphor."

Faker is a professional gamer and plays for T1 in League Of Legends. He is considered to be the greatest player of all time and was selected as one of the top three figures to represent Korea (along with Son Heung Min and BTS). On receiving a blank check he said, "I didn't read the contract but that sounds very plausible," showing his confidence as a top-ranked player in the world. He added, "Regardless of pay, I like living in Korea. I find playing in Korea interesting where e-sports is big. Also, I want to make my Korean fans proud as a gamer representing Korea."

Check out the clip above and below!