Momo writes letter to her fans after dating news with Heechul

Momo wrote a letter to ONCE.





Since her dating news with Heechul, Momo has stayed silent until this letter. In the long, handwritten letter, she wrote,

Once!! It's Momo.



There were a lot of things I wanted to tell Once, so I decided to write a letter. I hope I can organize what I want to say well. It's our 5th new year together! The time we spent together really is long, but it's still short. I can now remember all the memories we made with Once.



Every year, the memories that Once makes with us are different, and the memories that I make with Once are different. Things that remain in my memory are different each year. In 2020, I want to give Once more happiness and memories than you had in 2019, and my goal is to make more memories, give you more happiness, and to communicate more.



But I surprised you from the beginning of 2020, so I'm really sorry. I actually contemplated for a while about writing this letter as well. I wondered if I would hurt you more with this letter. I wondered if it would be better for me to just do nothing. I was cautious, but I've talked with Once a lot, so I wanted to communicate with Once in my own way, and I decided to write this letter.



Since I was young, I worked hard because I liked dancing, I liked singing, I wanted to be a singer, and I wanted to be a celebrity. And I was honored to meet TWICE as a family. And as TWICE, we met Once.

Of course, I love singing and dancing. But I love talking to Once, and it makes me happy. Even when I was coming out of work, I wanted to talk with Once, so I did 'V' app even until manager unnis and oppas were tired. No one told me to edit videos, but I did it because I hoped Once would like it. It was not from work, but I just wanted to do it because the vacation was so good. I just wanted to do it with that feeling.



This like this doesn't seem like work to us. I really want to be close to Once, and I really like that because I like seeing Once like it. I want to be close to Once. That makes me happy. I like it when Once likes it. I really liked it when we had our 7-hour 'V' app that even made Once tired. I don't want to boast that I did all this, but I wanted to show you how much I think about Once. I'm also so thankful that Once gives me so much strength and communicates with me. You're always my strength, so I want to be your strength.

I'm always proud of you and you're so special to me. I don't know if this is coming across well, but I hope my sincerity to you comes off at least a little. 2020 is just the beginning, so the first priority is Once and TWICE's health!

Everyone has their own hardships. There must be times when you're annoyed by us, but I hope Once have exponentially more happy times than hard times!

I want to give Once more happiness! I'm always sorry and sincerely thankful.



I'm not good at words, but thank you for reading this letter to the world. Once, Happy New Year!