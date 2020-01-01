MAMAMOO's Solar's bed trends after her vlog

MAMAMOO's Solar's bed was trending after the vlog showed her day off.



On December 31 of 2019, Solar posted a vlog about her day off on her YouTube channel. She literally spent all day in her bed, but the bed also had everything for her homebody lifestyle. The bed could be morphed into a desk or sofa with accessible outlets on its side.

The bed instantly garnered wide attention. Check out snippets from her vlog and her vlog below! Are you also tempted for the new all-in-one furniture?



