Actor Ahn Jae Hyun has made a welcome Instagram update showing off his new blonde hair and self designed rings!

The actor uploaded a series of pictures to his account on January 14th with the caption: "new rings came out!" Ahn Jae Hyun is seen posing cheekily for the camera as he shows off his new hairdo and rings on his fingers.











Ahn Jae Hyun is currently starring in MBC's 'People With Flaws'.