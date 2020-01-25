Jung Ryeo Won's Instagram post of Son Dam Bi cracks up fans

Jung Ryeo Won's Instagram story of Son Dam Bi is cracking fans up.



On January 25, Jung Ryeo Won posted the below story of Son Dam Bi, Son Dam Bi's mom, and friends on Instagram along with the caption, "Mother, please give a lot of well-wishes this year as well. Thank you for the rice cake soup. Happy New Year!"



As viewers of 'I Live Alone' know, Son Dam Bi's mother made quite an impression on the 'Rainbow Crew' with her constant reminders to the singer-turned-actress about finding a boyfriend, getting married, having a baby, dressing better, and more. Fans found it hilarious that the same thing happened off-screen as Son Dam Bi can be seen looking far away as her mother talked to her in Jung Ryeo Won's post.



Netizens responded, "LOL. Look at her expression. It's the same as on TV," "I don't have to see this to know what's being said," "Her eyes are glazing over. Son Dam Bi's expression makes her look like a sloth listening to nagging," and more.



In other news, Jung Ryeo Won is currently starring in JTBC's 'Diary of a Prosecutor'.





