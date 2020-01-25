33

19

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Yoo Jae Suk says promoting as Yoo San Seul was a lonely experience

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk revealed promoting as Yoo San Seul was a lonely experience.

On the January 25th Lunar New Year special of MBC's 'Hangout with You', Yoo Jae Suk held his goodbye concert for his first album as trot singer Yoo San Seul. Speaking with concertgoers, the 'nation's MC' expressed, "Promoting as Yoo San Seul, I was constantly uncomfortable. More than the clothing being uncomfortable, my heart was even more uncomfortable." 


He continued, "What gave me a rough time was the loneliness," revealing how lonely he felt standing on stage solo instead of with his usual variety show friends.

Have you heard Yoo San Seul's music?

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
4 15,495 Share 63% Upvoted

7

daeoable395 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I can understand that, I’ve always seen him as a team player. A leader yes, but always on a team! He really works best when he’s able to lift others up

Share

2

k_kid2,977 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

He's a very social person and very extroverted. It's pretty obvious that he's going to be feeling lonely without having friends to talk to and such. But he's done well regardless.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Bang Si Hyuk makes Billboard's '2020 Power List'
16 hours ago   13   8,483

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND