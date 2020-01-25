Yoo Jae Suk says promoting as Yoo San Seul was a lonely experience

Yoo Jae Suk revealed promoting as Yoo San Seul was a lonely experience.



On the January 25th Lunar New Year special of MBC's 'Hangout with You', Yoo Jae Suk held his goodbye concert for his first album as trot singer Yoo San Seul. Speaking with concertgoers, the 'nation's MC' expressed, "Promoting as Yoo San Seul, I was constantly uncomfortable. More than the clothing being uncomfortable, my heart was even more uncomfortable."





He continued, "What gave me a rough time was the loneliness," revealing how lonely he felt standing on stage solo instead of with his usual variety show friends.



Have you heard Yoo San Seul's music?

