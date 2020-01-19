15

Posted by KayRosa

HyunA and Dawn steal a kiss underwater in an adorable video

HyunA and Dawn have once again displayed deep affection for one another.

On January 19, the couple uploaded more endearing clilps from their trip abroad. In one video, the two were caught on camera as they managed to kiss underwater. Filmed in slow motion, the video sparked attention as the moment seemed like a scene straight out of a movie!

Other videos showed more of the couple enjoying their swim. Reactions from the netizens include: "They're so cute!', "they rlly be sharing oxygen huh", "You guys are soooooo cuteeeee! I wanna cry HAHAHAHA", "Oh god just marry each other", "you guys are a great couple".

1

Gotbangtann7360 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

They’re sooo adorable! Wishing them nothing but happiness

Blue1229 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

I'm glad they ignore all those jobless haters who just hate on them for no fucking reason. Waiting for their wedding!

