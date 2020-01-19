HyunA and Dawn steal a kiss underwater in an adorable video

HyunA and Dawn have once again displayed deep affection for one another.

On January 19, the couple uploaded more endearing clilps from their trip abroad. In one video, the two were caught on camera as they managed to kiss underwater. Filmed in slow motion, the video sparked attention as the moment seemed like a scene straight out of a movie!

Other videos showed more of the couple enjoying their swim. Reactions from the netizens include: "They're so cute!', "they rlly be sharing oxygen huh", "You guys are soooooo cuteeeee! I wanna cry HAHAHAHA", "Oh god just marry each other", "you guys are a great couple".



