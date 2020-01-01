Heechul announces a halt to 'HeeTube' for the time being

9

Heechul will be taking a break from his YouTube channel.

The announcement came after the admittance that he and Momo were in a relationship. It is uncertain whether if that is the reason for the hiatus, but it does not seem completely far-fetched to say it had an effect.

His announcement reads, "For now, HeeTube will be taking a break. As always, I am sorry and grateful. I will come back later. I hope 2020 is a great year for everyone. Be healthy, and goodbye."

You can check out Heechul's channel here.

turtle125689
49 minutes ago

He's done this a few times in the past and with other SNS accounts too, when Sulli passed, when Hara passed and iirc when Kangin left SuJu etc. I hope he's not feeling too bad, down or anything that his news with Momo came out. I'm happy this news is well received on the most part so far and I'm glad that he's pretty wise in dealing with SNS. Fighting Heechul! 💙

1

Chillz310
29 minutes ago

Heechul, there is nothing wrong with dating a woman. Dont allow the haters get to you. Anyway, take a break if you have to, I support you.

