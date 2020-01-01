Heechul announces a halt to 'HeeTube' for the time being

Heechul will be taking a break from his YouTube channel.

The announcement came after the admittance that he and Momo were in a relationship. It is uncertain whether if that is the reason for the hiatus, but it does not seem completely far-fetched to say it had an effect.

His announcement reads, "For now, HeeTube will be taking a break. As always, I am sorry and grateful. I will come back later. I hope 2020 is a great year for everyone. Be healthy, and goodbye."

