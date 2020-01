INFINITE's Sunggyu is coming back soon!

INFINITE's leader, who enlisted on May 14, 2018, will be discharged on January 8th. He was stationed at the army's 22nd division. Fans have been waiting eagerly for Sunggyu's return, and there's finally just one week left.

As you wait for Sunggyu to be back, check out how excited Woollim Entertainment is as well for their artist to be discharged: